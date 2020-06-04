SPOKANE, Wash. - Some local demonstrators shared a special moment with Spokane Police officers they passed by following a youth event downtown on Wednesday.
The demonstrators were heading back to their vehicles after the "Youth Declare Yourself Day" event at the Big Red Wagon downtown, when they ran into some SPD officers.
After initial conversations, one of them challenged the officers to do the 20-push up challenge, and SPD gladly accepted.
"In order to have a mind change you need a heart change," Kitara Johnson said in her Facebook video post of the push-up challenge. "All sides, All people."
The officers then complete and count out 20 push ups alongside the youth demonstrators, then share some celebration and high fives afterwards.
"[SPD Chief] Craig Meidl, thank you for listening to youth," Johnson said in the post. "Although some people want kids to hate all police, please keep trying to build relationships. The 20 push up challenge is better than exchanging tear gas, rubber bullets and rocks. When you think you aren’t making a difference, you are."
The event was organized by Johnson and featured youth speaking to multiple city leaders and other attendees, along with some free food and beverages.
The push-up challenge was created to raise mental health awareness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.