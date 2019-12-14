UPDATED ON DECEMBER 14, 2019 AT 1:24 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect that held up the Walgreens located at 2105 E. Wellesley Avenue Saturday morning.
The suspect entered the store and began grabbing items before heading to the counter and demanding the clerk give him the money in the register.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the suspect pointed a silver and black semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and collected the money.
The suspect was in the store for a total of three minutes and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and two fragrance sets, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Spokane Police Officers were dispatched to the scene and began tracking the suspect north using a K9, but the search was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as being a white man standing around 5-foot-six-inches to 5-foot-eight-inches tall and weighing around 140 to 150 lbs.
The suspect is said to have long brown hair and blue eyes, and he was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a large yellow and white "87" on the chest, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.
If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to contact Crime Check. If you happen to locate the suspect, do not approach him and instead, all 911 immediately.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are on scene near Magnolia, Napa & Martin. Officers are using a loudspeaker asking people to stay in their homes.
There are also officers stationed at intersections near Wellesley & Crestline.
KHQ has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
