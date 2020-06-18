SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers recently saved the lives of two apparent drug overdose victims using Narcan, with both incidents coming within an hour of each other.
According to SPD, officers were first on scene in response to a medical call around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12 near the 1000 block of W. Mansfield.
"Narcan was administered by officers within five minutes of the initial call, saving the subject’s life," SPD said in a release.
Moments after the first incident, SPD was first on scene of another medical call around 4:15 a.m. near the 1600 block of N. Lincoln. Officers again administered Narcan within moments of the call.
SPD says a total of four doses were used on the man between them and the Spokane Fire Department to help him regain consciousness.
