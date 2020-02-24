Spokane Police on scene of reported armed robbery on South Hill

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on the scene of a gas station on Spokane's South Hill in the Perry District as they investigate a reported armed robbery.

Specifically, the scene is at 17th and Ray. Several people have called in to KHQ to report police have set up a perimeter while they search for the suspect or suspects. 

KHQ has a crew at the scene gathering more information.  

