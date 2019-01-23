SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have confirmed an officer involved shooting occurred on Monroe Street Wednesday.

Assistant Police Chief Lundgren said in a press briefing that the suspect involved in the shooting was a man. When police contacted him, the suspect produced a knife.

"[Police] began to attempt to use verbal commands and deescalate the situation," Lundgren said.

Shots were fired when the suspect began walking toward officers. Officers immediately began emergency life-saving measures.

According to Lundgren, the suspect did not survive his injuries.

Information regarding the suspect's identity has not yet been released.

Police have asked motorists to find an alternate route for Monroe between Indiana and Garland. The area will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.