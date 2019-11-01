SPOKANE, Wash. - When you think of police officers, images of Super Troopers and their glorious mustaches might come to mind. They do for me. Plus, my dad was a cop during the late 80s and early 90s, so mustaches and police officers went hand-in-hand (he also had a wicked mullet). This November, some Spokane Police officers will be sporting a hairy upper lip to raise awareness and support for cancer prevention.