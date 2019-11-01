Officers from the Spokane Police Department will be participating in "No Shave November," sporting mustaches and beards in an effort to raise cancer awareness and funds.
"During the month of November, officers from the SPD will be a bit scruffier than their usual clean-cut appearance," a post reads. "It’s all for a good cause."
No Shave November, aka "Movember," is an annual occasion involving growing facial hair during the month to raise awareness of cancer.
SPD says participating officers will wear a yellow ribbon on their uniforms on top of making a minimum donation of $75 in order to be excused from SPD's uniform/appearance guidelines.
Proceeds will be donated locally to the Community Cancer Fund, helping fight cancer around the Inland Northwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.