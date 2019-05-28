SPOKANE, Wash. - In the ongoing effort to clean up homeless camps in Spokane, the police department is dedicating two of its officers to visit the camps and connect people to resources.
Sgt. Terry Preuninger with SPD says the Neighborhood Resource Officers (NROs) will team up with the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department and Code Enforcement to respond to calls regarding homeless camps.
The NROs will tell people camping on private property to leave immediately, and those camping on public property will be given a 48-hour notice to remove their belongings.
During their visits to the homeless camps, NROs will point people to resources including drug and mental health treatment, counseling and more. This is all offered at Community Court.
If campers on private property do not move their belongings within 48 hours after being notified by police, they will be referred to Community Court.
Police say illegally camping on public or private property is not a victimless crime. They usually come with fire danger, hazardous waste and lots of cleanup. SPD says Code Enforcement cleans up up to 1,000 lbs. of trash from homeless camps daily.