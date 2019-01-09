Numbers never lie, but they can be deceiving.

The last CompStat report of the year showed violent crime increased by 13.91%, while property crime decreased by 3.79%... However, Major Eric Olsen with the Spokane Police Department said comparing 2018's data with 2017's isn't accurate because the department changed the way they look at crime data during that time.

"We've changed our reporting definitions. If you look at the total numbers of our sex offenses that are reported in the city of Spokane, they're actually down by 10%. But if you look at the CompStat, they're up significantly," Spokane Police Major Eric Olsen said.

"Same with our aggravated assaults: If you look at what's used in our CompStat report, that number is again higher this year because we have included parts of what were previously simple assaults and included that into the aggravated assaults by definition. So, that number is higher, but if you look at our total number of assaults in the city of Spokane, they're down as well," he said.

The bottom line: Olsen said comparing year-to-date data between the two years isn't accurate. He also said changing the definitions and interpretations of crime data can cause some trouble for analytical purposes, which dictates many of the department's decisions.

"It's not something we want to do often and we don't want to do without a lot of consideration because it does have a big impact on how we allocate resources. It gives us a better picture to analyze our crime data and assign our resources," Olsen said.

However, Olsen also said the department is very open to making changes, when necessary. He said it's all about being accurate to best act on the data.

"We believe that we are painting a better picture by reporting this more accurate number," he said.

So, what's Olsen and SPD's interpretation of the data?

"Preliminary, I think the way the numbers are going... If we look at those numbers and know the data that's lying underneath them: the total numbers of assaults is going down, the number of sex offenses is down. I like the direction that property crime is going, but I know this is preliminary," Olsen said.