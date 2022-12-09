SPOKANE, Wash. - Following a series of falsely reported threats at high schools, Spokane Police Department (SPD) has shared details of the initial incident.
According to SPD, 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Friday reporting an active shooter at Lewis & Clark High School. The caller told dispatch a subject was armed and harming people, reporting multiple casualties.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school, including SWAT. Officers did not encounter any signs of an emergency at the scene, though a comprehensive search was carried out in an abundance of caution.
Police confirmed no shooting incident had occurred, and no one was injured.
SPD has not yet released details of the other reported threats at Rogers High School and North Central High School which happened shortly after.
A criminal investigation is underway. No further details are available at this time.
It's important to note false reporting is illegal, and may be a felony offense or gross misdemeanor, depending on the circumstances. The practice of "swatting" has caused damages and injuries, and at least one death. Legislation has been introduced multiple times since 2019 to address swatting, but no federal action has been taken at this time.