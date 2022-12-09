Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Accumulations west of Spokane along Highway 2 will see the highest snow totals. * WHERE...Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Cheney, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Downtown Spokane, Post Falls, and Rockford. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to Noon PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&