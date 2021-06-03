SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has announced new resources for victims of older sexual assault cases to reach out for help in solving or resolving their cases.
SPD recently started reviewing old cases of sexual assaults and have now set up a phone line and email address to assist in the investigations. The review is under the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Project which calls for testing of thousands of rape kits across the state backlogged for submission to Washington State Patrol labs. These cases may include sexual assault reports filed July 15, 2015, and prior. The Spokane Police Department is working with the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Victim Advocates with Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCSNW).
Of the roughly 1,500 kits submitted, only around 500 remain to be tested. Detectives continue to analyze each case to determine which ones are likely to be solvable or may result in a meaningful conclusion, and which warrant closing out. Detectives say that even when testing results in a CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hit - meaning DNA evidence matches a profile registered in the federal database – there’s no guarantee a case will be solved, but it may just be the missing link.
The new tests have already proven successful, assisting in the identification of a suspect involved in a 2021 rape. The man is in prison for a previous rape but before he was incarcerated, he allegedly committed another rape. The DNA match provided evidence to resume the investigation and may result in an additional rape charge.
SPD says the goal of the project is to seek a just resolution for survivors of sexual assault. Each case has a unique fact pattern, and there are numerous considerations to be understood regarding this program. Some of the potential courses of actions on a given case are as follows:
- Further investigation and referred for prosecution
- Further investigation and unable to establish probable cause for arrest or prosecution
- Further investigation and referral, but not pursued by prosecution for trial standards
- Review of the case for consideration of statute of limitations
In all of these cases, regardless of the ability to pursue criminal charges, the survivor can be offered assistance from the confidential, trauma-informed victim advocates at LCSNW, including Walker, their Courthouse Facility Dog. Survivors also have the option of declining assistance from LCSNW.
SPD is asking anyone who wishes to inquire about his or her case, to place a call to the listed phone number, and/or send an email to the listed email address. The survivor is asked to leave their name and a contact phone number. An investigator and/or victim advocate will return a phone call to verify identity, answer questions and discuss options moving forward.
SPD encourages survivors to initiate contact, even if, in the mind of the survivor they may not wish to pursue criminal charges.
Spokane Police Department: call 509-625-4240 or email spdvictimreporting@spokanepolice.org .
LCSNW Victim Advocates: call or text the 24/7 Sexual Assault Support Line, 509-624-7273