SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says their 2019 "Movember" efforts were the best to date, raising a record amount of money towards cancer awareness and funds.

During the month of November, officers were able to donate a minimum of $75 towards the Community Cancer Fund in order to be excused from the department's uniform/appearance guidelines and sport beards and/or mustaches. Officers participating in Movember also donned yellow ribbons.

"SPD would like to thank all those who donated to Community Cancer Fund for our No Shave November event," SPD wrote in a post.

"2019 was the best year yet, raising over $4,100 dollars to donate to CCF!"

If you also would like to help fight cancer in the Inland Northwest, visit Community Cancer Fund's website.

