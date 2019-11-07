Spokane Police are asking commuters to avoid the area of Freya between Trent and Alki after a situation involving a reckless driver ended with him being hospitalized.
SPD says a man described as reckless driver was in a disabled vehicle with at least one flat tire in the middle of Freya Thursday morning. According to police, he later tried getting into other people's cars, leading them to believe in their initial investigation he was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.
Moments later, the man had a medical episode and was later hospitalized but his condition was last known to be improving. The vehicle was then towed from the scene.
Police are still at the scene investigating and say the timeline for a reopening of Freya is unknown at this point.
