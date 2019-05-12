SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police recovered a stolen truck, along with the owner's dog, who'd been inside, and thousands of dollars worth of tools.
Officers had responded to the report of a stolen vehicle near the Shadle Safeway on Wellesley Avenue Saturday. The owner had accidentally left the keys inside while going into a nearby business.
The victim later saw a suspect get into his Ford F250 with his dog, a fridge and tools in the back.
About and hour and a half later, officers found the truck in the 100 block of E. Sinto Avenue. The suspect was still driving the truck.
The truck, dog, fridge and all the tools were still inside. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
The Spokane Police Department wants to remind everyone not to leave keys in an unattended vehicle for any length of time.
"Please remember to keep your vehicles locked, with all valuables out of sight. We offer the same recommendations for commercial vehicle drivers, and workers, as we have also seen work vehicles and tools stolen. With the warmer weather, we all tend to leave our windows down and vehicles unsecure, but take a few seconds to secure your vehicle which could save you from a loss of property and money," Spokane Police said in a press release.