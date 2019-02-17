SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane officers found 13 stolen vehicles around Spokane in a 27-hour period.
According to the Spokane Police Department, those vehicles were found between the early morning hours of Friday, February 15 and Saturday, February 16.
Three of the recovered vehicles were found based on information from citizens noticing and reporting that the vehicles seemed out of the ordinary.
The other ten vehicles were found by officers patrolling, seeking to deter and detect criminal activity. Five of those ten vehicles were occupied at the time officers found them, which resulted in the arrests of six people on felony charges.
Police warn that as temperatures continue to hover near or below freezing, it can be tempting to let your vehicle warm up before you leave for your morning commute. They are asking that you please don't leave your vehicle unattended while it's running.
Thieves can opportunistic and act quickly. If you notice suspicious activity, police ask that you call Crime Check promptly at (509)456-2233.