SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men are behind bars for stealing two high-end bikes worth $5,000 from a bike rack on a car Saturday.
Spokane Police said an officer stopped 20-year-old convicted felon Cole Rapp who was in possession of one of the stolen bikes.
He was arrested for first degree theft.
Two days later, officers did additional follow-up and located the second stolen bike in an apartment of a complex.
A second suspect, 21-year -old Sequoia Woods, was arrested and for first degree theft. He was also found with controlled substances.
SPD said both suspects are frequent offenders in the downtown area and well known to Downtown Precinct officers.
SPD said people should remove valuable items from cars even if it is locked.