SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Police have released body camera video for 3 shootings where police shot at suspects. Each incident occurred in 2020. Two of the suspects later dying from their injuries.
Spokane police say that they average about two officer involved shootings per year in Spokane. In 2020 there were three.
In all three incidents, body camera was rolling, holding the officers accountable and according to prosecutors justifying their actions.
"The prosecutor determined there will not be no criminal charges for any of the involved officers for any of these incidents,” Captain Thomas Hendren, who oversees investigations, said.
The first incident happened August 7th. Two officers involved, firing shots at a man suspected of robbing several cell phone stores. Mental health issues might have played a factor.
"Somebody with a firearm pointed to their head is incredibly dangerous to us because it only takes a fraction of a second for that firearm to be leveled on an officer and a round to be fired before you can even react,” he said.
The suspect, Jonathan Buttrom, recovered and took a plea deal last year -- he's serving prison time now.
The second incident was September 11th near the Rodeway Inn. Dramatic video show suspect Joshua Brant firing at police, hitting one officer in the leg.
“Officer Rodriguez knew he had been shot by the suspect. Officer Rodriguez returned fire with his duty weapon as the suspect continued to flee with firearm in his hand” he said.
Brant was killed at the scene.
The third incident, just two weeks later at the bell motel. Two officers firing at an armed domestic violence suspect who died on the way to the hospital.
The body cam footage released Wednesday coming on the heels of several new police-reform laws that promote de-escalation rather than use of force . The Assistant Police Chief said he can't comment on if the officers in the videos could have done things differently according to the new laws.
"When you look at something that's already happened. These officers were applying the training they had with the good fortune of having some of the training ahead of other officers in the state under the laws that existed at the time. It's impossible to retroactively go back and apply today’s analysis on yesterday's incidents,” Asst. Chief Justin Lundgren said.
After the prosecutor’s investigation, Spokane Police also do an internal investigation. One of the incidents still needs to be reviewed internally.
In 2021 , there has already been two shootings where police shot at suspects, more details and video for those incidents should be coming up in the next couple months.