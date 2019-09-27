SPOKANE, Wash. - Tense moments outside Spokane Police Departments Major Crimes building as the Novak family confronted police after not being notified of the press conference
"They know how to get a hold of us. They're lying about that. They're lying about everything else. And I am not going to stand by for it. I'm not kidding; I want my son back. Chief Meidl and your department are not going to get what you want either. We are not done," says Debbie Novak.
Debbie Novak says her family is angry, frustrated and upset that the Novak family wasn't notified that they would be releasing the body camera footage from that cold January night.
During two separate 911 calls, neighbors say 35-year-old David Novak was shooting at them and yelling racial slurs
"He's still out there shooting at our house right now," said the caller "Okay... Do you know his name at all?" replied the dispatcher. "I don't know his name. He just came up to us and called us some N******" claimed the caller. "What race is he?" asked the dispatcher. "He's white," the caller said. Another caller told dispatch, "I need you at 620 Montgomery asap shots fired."
During the press, conference police say, a responding officer told dispatch that they heard a gunshot and moments later a confrontation led police to David Novak being shot by Officer Brandon Rankin.
The nearly one-minute body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when Novack was shot and killed by police.
In the body camera footage, you can hear the officer yelling "Spokane Police! Get on the ground! Drop the gun!" moments later a single shot was fired by police. You can also hear one of the officers say, "He fired a shot for sure," .and that he saw smoke over by the house.
Ultimately police on the scene discovered after the shooting that Novak was hitting a metal baseball bat against a pick-up truck back in August the prosecutor's office cleared the officer involved and said it was justified in his use of lethal force.
In a press release by the Novak family attorney Rodni Thrope says
"The Spokane Police and the City of Spokane are acting in a damaging manner to this family, further exacerbating their injury. We are releasing the only police body camera videos that we have been able to obtain. We have asked for this footage and for all the body cameras for months now, and our requests have been ignored."
During a question and answer event I asked Spokane Police Chief Meidl if the part of the investigation would look into whether or not the officer who fired the shot could tell the difference from a semi-automatic pistol and a metal bat being hit against a bed of a pick up truck "The challenge when you're looking at some kind of forensic review of that sound because it really is subjective on so many different factors based on mindset, based on volume, based on where are you at in relation of the sound is it bouncing off of buildings.. is it a direct sound so there are so many factors to come up with. An objective this sounds like a gunshot, or this does not," Chief Meidl told KHQ's, Peter Maxwell.
The Novak family says all they want is the justice and the truth to come out and that process is hurting them. "It's the disrespect and the devaluing of us and of David's life," said Debbie Novak.