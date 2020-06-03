SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have released a detailed list of the people they've arrested as a result of the chaos that erupted and took over Sunday's peaceful protests.
The group of 13 men and three women range from 18 to 55 years old. Most of the arrests were for disorderly conduct or failing to disperse. Some were more serious.
Forty-year-old Steven Tharaldson was arrested for burglary and arson. Thirty-four-year-old Edmon Ling was arrested for hit-and-run.
Perhaps the most serious arrest on the list was 33-year-old Gene Gallagher, who's accused of trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at police. On Tuesday, June 2, KHQ confirmed that Gallagher lives in the Spokane area. On Wednesday, we also confirmed with police that so is everyone else on the list.
Earlier in the week, several local leaders, like the president of the Spokane NAACP, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich all agreed the peaceful protests were essentially hijacked by rioters and looters who came in from out of town and caused the damage.
"What we saw here was some fringe groups," Kurtis Robinson said. "Some of them were bused in, some of them were planted here, and maybe even some of them might actually be some Spokanites that were kind of talked into it."
With that in mind, it doesn't mean our local leaders are wrong. Police Spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said officers are still investigating more than 100 potential crimes, like the break-in and looting at the Nike store, graffiti and damage done to other local businesses.
Humphreys said they've been catching people from Spokane first because their community ties have made the crimes easier to solve, but they expect to make far more arrests regardless of where any criminals are from.
The full list is as follows:
- Nathanael Edward Beier, 29, charged with disorderly conduct/resisting arrest
- Rosemariaeh Brown, 19, charged with failure to disperse
- Miles William Crane, 19, charged with second-degree malicious mischief
- Adin Christopher Haines, 22, charged with disorderly conduct
- Zaxch Charles Hasbrouck, 55, charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer
- Edmon Ling, 34, charged with hit-and-run and driving without a license
- Samuel K.M. Lissy, 19, charged with disorderly conduct
- Mark A Powell, 21, charged with disorderly conduct
- Emmett Leonard Simmons, 20, charged with failure to disperse and resisting arrest
- Steven Leroy Tharaldson, 40, charged with second-degree commercial burglary and commercial arson
- Nathan A Thomason, 36, charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a law enforcement officer
- Abby Wade, 34, charged with disorderly conduct
- Emmanuel Tensley, 21, charged with disorderly conduct
- Andrea R Gallardo, 34, charged with disorderly conduct
- Gene G Gallagher, 33, charged with possession of an incendiary device, second-degree assault with intent to commit felony, two counts of possession of controlled substance
- Duncan J Archibald, 18, charged with unlawful assembly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.