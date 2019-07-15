SPOKANE, Wash. - As the summer months continue, the Spokane Police Department is reminding the public that, along with the nicer weather, comes the possibility for summer scams.
"While there are numerous members of our community that provide services related to construction, landscaping, clean up, etc., there are also predatory groups that conceal themselves in this population and attempt to take advantage of members of our community," police said in a press release.
They say a recent example is a paving scam where the perpetrators will contact people at their homes and try to make a "good deal" on leftover asphalt from a nearby job. They will then over charge for poor work and collect payment and never finish the job, according to police.
Spokane police have already contacted one such group. Some of these scammers are not local, and in some cases, even travel from across the county.
Police offer the following recommendations:
- Ask for references and check to see if the company is licensed and bonded.
- Check with the Better Business Bureau.
- Ask detailed questions about the work to be done and make sure to agree upon a price before the work is started.
- If in doubt, get a written work order of agreement.
If you fall victim to one of these scams, notify the Spokane Police Department through Crime Check at (509)456-2233.