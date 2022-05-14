SPOKANE, Wash. - On the evening of Friday, May 13, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to an unusual call.
Around 5:40 p.m., 9-year-old named Delilah called in to report her 7-year-old sister, Stella, had been riding her bike near the 5400 block of north Helena when three teens pushed her off and rode away on it.
Delilah said the pike as pink with pom-poms hanging from the handles, and Stella told the responding officer the bike had been a special gift from her mother. She described the suspects as three teenage boys who pushed her off, kicked her in the stomach, and called her vulgar names before riding away on her bike.
Responding Officer Druitt conferred with Officer Specht from SPD's Tactical (TAC) Team, which oversees the Bicycle Rapid Response Team. They received approval from TAC Team leadership to replace Stella's bike, and went to a local store to purchase a new one. While it wasn't quite the same as the one stolen, Stella appeared very happy to receive such a kind gift.
While the suspects have not been identified, investigation into the incident is on-going.
In a statement, SPD said, "Law enforcement officers are often confronted with the most difficult and depressing times in people’s lives. We are always looking for opportunities to do good and make a difference, like Druitt and Specht did today. We wish Stella many safe and fun trips on her new bicycle!"