SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School.

Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.

Spokane Public Schools tells us there is no evidence to support that there was a school shooting, and that they believe it was a “prank.”

Students at the school were put into a lockdown as a precaution and police are blocking roads and diverting traffic around the school at this time.

We will provide updates as they become available.

