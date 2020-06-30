SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ is investigating the death of a black woman in Spokane over the weekend.
The Medical Examiner's Office confined that 23-year-old Diamond Morrow died on Sunday, June 28. It appears she was found in her apartment on East Hartson Street. The official cause and manner of her death are still pending.
Spokane Police said people from across the country have been reaching out, demanding to know why they aren't investigating Morrow's death. Many of which have referenced the same social media message about the case.
Police said their Major Crimes Unit is absolutely investigating the case, though there's been some confusion about why Major Crimes detectives are involved and what that means for the case.
Typically, police would be called to respond to any unattended death. They will then call Major Crimes detectives if that death appears to be a homicide, suicide or if they can't tell whether the death was natural or accidental. So there are a number of reasons why they may be involved in this investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.