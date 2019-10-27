Saturday night Spokane police responded to two back to back shootings in downtown Spokane in the bar district.
According to Spokane Police, just after midnight an officer working in the area of main and division when told by a witness that a man was shot at Borracho's.
Arriving at the scene a man was held down on the ground with a gun nearby.
Officers learned a fight prompted the man to pull the gun out and fire one round. Nobody was hit.
Minutes later officers responded to another shooting at 400 West Sprague were two women were shot.
The suspects, 24-year-old Destiny Tensley and 20-year-old Emmanuel Tensley were driving away but officers stopped the car.
Officers say the second shooting was not a random act and both parties knew each other.
Destiny Tensley was book on two counts of first degree assault for shooting two people and Emmanuel Tensley was booked on two counts of first assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.