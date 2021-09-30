SPOKANE, Wash. - There have been five drive-by shootings, three of them occurring Thursday morning, in Spokane over the last three days, according to police.
Police believe that the closely grouped shootings are "mostly" unrelated and that they were targeted, not random.
The first in the series happened in the Gonzaga District on Tuesday. Two males were put in the hospital after being shot. Their injuries were minor and non-life threatening. Police believe this was the result of an altercation between two groups.
Wednesday, police responded to the 4400 block of N. Lincoln after receiving 911 calls from neighbors. No one was injured but bullet holes were left in one of the cars outside the house. Police believe the attack was targeted.
Three separate drive-bys were reported Thursday. The first happening in the morning at Pittsburg and Liberty where shell casing were found by police. An hour later, more reports of a shooting came in from the 1600 block of East Bridgeport. The same suspect and vehicle were identified in both shootings.
Around the same time, a third shooting was reported on the 2000 block of W. Mallon. Police found bullet holes in a nearby apartment but no one was injured.
Anyone with information about these events is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.