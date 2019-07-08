SPOKANE, Wash. - A man riding a motorcycle in north Spokane suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to the scene at N Market Street and E Bismark Avenue Monday evening.
The man who'd been riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.
Police say the investigation is in preliminary stages and will take a few hours. N Market Street will be shut down between E Central Avenue and E Decatur Avenue for some time. People traveling in the area will need to find alternate routes.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case 2019-20126252.