Spokane Police responded to both a shots-fired call near Riverfront Park and a robbery at a Hillyard area home within an hour overnight.
SPD says it responded to the shots-fired call early Thursday morning, and with the help of witnesses and Spokane citizens, they were able to take a male into custody.
The man was arrested for two counts of assault. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Less than an hour later, officers responded to the Hillyard area after they say a group had barged into the front door of a home. Upon entry, the group was looking for money and waving a gun at the occupants, according to SPD.
Police were able to stop a vehicle fleeing the scene and suspect a gun used in the incident was a pellet gun. The investigation is ongoing.
SPD posted photos of guns from the incidents overnight on their Facebook page.
"Can you tell which gun is real? How about in the middle of the night? It was a busy night tonight!" SPD wrote in the post.