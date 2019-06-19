Spokane Police respond to stabbing Wednesday night

SPOKANE, WASH. - Wednesday night, Spokane Police Officers responded to a stabbing which occurred on the 600 block of E Wabash Ave.
According to the Spokane Police, a man called 911 after being stabbed. When officers arrived, they found the man with serious injuries consistent with being stabbed.
The man received first aid on the scene by the officers before being transported to the hospital.
In the early investigation, a woman was taken into custody regarding the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.