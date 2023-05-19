SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is clearing up questions after a video was posted of a man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Spokane on Thursday.
Around 4:30 p.m. on May 18 officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to the report of someone with a weapon spitting on and threatening a security guard near McLellan and 2nd Avenue.
When officers arrived, they learned the suspect got angry after they had thrown an apple at someone riding a scooter and the guard told them to stop. The guard told SPD that she had to use her baton to create space between her and the man.
While interviewing the guard, SPD received another call of a man who fit a similar description assaulting another group of people a few blocks away.
SPD found the suspect and informed him he was being detained. SPD says he was not compliant and tried to fight with the officer.
Officers used a ground control technique to try and detain the suspect. After fighting it, the suspect relaxed and allowed officers to detain him. He has been booked into the Spokane County Jail on third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.