UPDATE: 3/3/2021 AT 4:25 PM
Spokane Police (SPD) say that around 3:42 pm they received reports from witnesses saying a woman was hanging out of a vehicle screaming that she had been shot. Upon arrival, SPD confirmed that the woman had suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound, although it is unclear where or when the shooting occurred.
SPD believes the shooting occurred elsewhere, and the first call about the shooting came from Ruby and Indiana.
The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries and transported to the hospital. Spokane Police are currently interviewing the driver of the vehicle. There are no suspects at this time.
SPD is searching for the shooter and says there is no immediate threat to the public.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3/3/2021 AT 4:05 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. -- There is a very large police presence reported at 2100 W Riverside.
Sources report that this is due to a shooting, however that has not been confirmed by Spokane Police.
KHQ has a reporter on scene following the situation. We will post updates to this article as we receive more information.
