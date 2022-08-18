SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park.
Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
Employees went to the parking lot to ask the group to leave, when they said someone pointed a gun at them and threatened them. The group left and the employees called 911.
Minutes later, SPD responded to a call of a shot fired near Riverfront Park in the 500 block of North Howard. Witnesses told them two vehicles, one with a man driving and one with a woman driving, pulled up to a curb. The witnesses told police the man and woman began arguing and the man hit the woman.
Witnesses told police they yelled at the two to stop fighting when the man fired a round towards them. Police said no one was hit and the man sped off in his car.
SPD said their initial investigation found the incidents were related and the man and woman who were arguing near Riverfront Park were also at the business on 3rd Avenue before their altercation.
Officers were unable to find the suspect. Right now, SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2022-20144310.