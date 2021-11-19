As 60th anniversary nears, family longs for justice for murdered Spokane nine-year-old

SPOKANE, Wash. -  Spokane police revealed the details surrounding the killing of 9-year-old Candy Roger over 60 years ago Friday morning.

The department reported that John Reigh Hoff raped and killed Candice “Candy” Elaine Rogers.

HOFF PICTURE

Hoff is deceased today, SPD said he committed suicide in 1970. 

The search for Rogers involved law enforcement from many different agencies and droves of volunteers. Three airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base died while searching for Rogers by helicopter after flying into power lines over the Spokane River.

For more details about the case, read KHQ's full coverage here.

