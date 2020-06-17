Update, June 17, 2020
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has reported that 10-year-old Koddy Williams has been found safe and is back home.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing boy.
Koddy Williams, 10, was last seen walking eastbound from the 1500 block of east Lacrosse at about 6:00 p.m.
Police say this is unusual behavior for Williams and all known friends and family have been checked.
Williams is described as white, 4'08" tall, 68 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, a large gap in his front teeth and a scar on his nose. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, neon green shorts, black sneakers and a Marvel brand backpack.
Anyone who's seen him is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.