UPDATE: 9/22/2021 AT 8:28 PM
Spokane Police say Robert has been found safely.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7:00 PM
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department is asking for help locating missing 80-year-old Robert D. Grimes, who suffers from Alzheimer's.
Grimes was last seen walking away from the 1200 block of East Gordon at around 3:30pm carrying some art work. Police say he could have walked into a bar at some point but the location is still unknown.
Grimes was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans, black shoes, and carrying the art work. He is described as 5'6" tall, medium-length curly gray hair, and glasses.
If you see someone matching this description please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.