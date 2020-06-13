SPOKANE, Wash. - Police don't have information on a suspect following an early-morning shooting on Division near the I-90 overpass.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to the shooting at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 on Division between 3rd and 4th Avenue.
An employee at a local restaurant near the scene had reported hearing a gunshot. The employee also said there had been multiple people in the area where the shot was fired, but they all quickly scattered.
A SPD K9 handler was able to locate the victim and provide medical care. The man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper abdomen. He was stable and taken to the hospital.
While the scene was being processed, investigators found a single live round of ammunition, a baggie containing a white powdery substance and a "military or multipurpose" type shovel.
The victim was "less than cooperative," according to SPD, and did not want to provide information to law enforcement.
Police said there is no indication that the shooting was a random act.
