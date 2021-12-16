Roads were very icy Thursday night. As a result, police received reports of more than 100 crashes  

SPOKANE, Wash - It was a treacherous drive home in Spokane Thursday night.

Corporal Nick Briggs said Spokane Police had received reports of more than 100 crashes. 

The good news, most were just fender benders with minor injuries. 

Police were forced to closed many side streets and had to shut down Monroe at 5th. 

Police ask that if you are involved in a minor crash you should pull off the road, find a safe spot in a parking lot and exchange information with the other driver. 

You can also fill out a Citizen Collision Report on the Washington State Patrol website.  

