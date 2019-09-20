SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department says resources were sapped as the planned Climate Strike protest in Riverfront Park turned into an unpermitted march to City Hall.
Just before noon on Friday, September 20, protesters began by crossing Spokane Falls Boulevard, disrupting traffic downtown, according to the Spokane Police Department. Officers were originally assigned to the protest, but the spontaneous trek of about 1,000 people through the streets of downtown required a relocation of most officers in the area.
"Because of this, lower priority calls went unanswered while officers worked to ensure the safety of vehicular and pedestrian traffic impacted by the impromptu event," Police said in a press release.
Luckily, police say, no other high-priority calls or serious incidents occurred while officers were occupied with the march.
"The Spokane Police Department Special Events Office would like to remind the public how important it is to acquire permits for these types of events," the press release continued. "...the acquisition of such permits allows both SPD and the City the time to plan and distribute the necessary resources to ensure the safety of everyone involved in such an event as well as the rest of the citizens who may call upon our assistance for other things."