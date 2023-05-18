SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are looking for an inmate who walked away from a work crew in the Browne's Addition neighborhood on Wednesday morning.
The police department said Eddie Williams, 43, was part of a Geiger Correctional Center crew that was doing litter cleanup near 3rd and Sunset Boulevard at about 10 a.m. when he took off.
Police describe Williams as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange vest and shirt and blue pants issued by the correctional center.
Williams was arrested in late April on a domestic violence protection order violation.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.