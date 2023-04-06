SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at Lilac City Vapor in Spokane on Wednesday night. The incident happened right before the store closed at about 7 p.m., when a lone gunman entered the store posing as a customer before pulling out his weapon on the three employees.
According to Brad Bellinger, the owner of Lilac City Vapes, the suspect demanded cash from the store's register and the employees' phones. The suspect then fled, and the employees' phones were later found smashed a few blocks away.
"We were a little surprised that he asked to take the phones because of the whole tracking situation," Bellinger said. "He just ran down the block, he smashed the phones, ditched them and then took off from there."
Officers and a K-9 unit responded to the scene, but the suspect has yet to be located. Spokane police said they were able to get useful information and are continuing their investigation.
Bellinger closed the shop Thursday to give his employees a chance to recover.
"I had a chance to talk to all of them today," Bellinger said on Thursday. "They’re pretty shaken up but they’re okay. Everyone’s doing pretty good, but shaken up for sure."
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Spokane Police Department’s crime check line at (509) 456-2233.