Spokane Police are asking for your help finding a man involved in a reported child luring in north Spokane Saturday afternoon.
Police say just before 3:00pm, officers were called to the area of Empire Avenue & Cincinnati Street after a person said their daughter was approached by a man in a pickup truck who offered her $1000 to buy her.
"After telling the male no, the male continued to a different group of kids and started to talk to them near Glass Park. The vehicle then left the area. Both group of kids were under 18 years old," a release from SPD said.
Spokane Police are looking for a maroon Ford F150 with Washington license plate C38119V. Police say there were two men inside the pickup. The driver was described as white, in his 50s with a beard. He was wearing a light-colored hat and clothing. A description of the passenger was not available.
Spokane Police advise if you find the pickup, do not approach it. Instead, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.