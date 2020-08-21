SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for your help in locating a domestic violence suspect.
The DV unit is looking for 54-year-old James Ray House. SPD says there is probable cause to arrest him for felony harassment domestic violence, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and disclosing intimate images.
Police say House's victim is fearful for her safety. House's current whereabouts are unknown, but he has recently claimed to be on the South Hill.
Please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 if you know where he is. Do not try to contact him.
