SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SDP) is searching for 22-year-old Deiby Bernardez. The SPD Domestic Violence Unit states it has probable cause to arrest him for felony violation of domestic violence court order, second-degree robbery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
SPD says Bernardez may pose continued threat to the victim.
If you know where Bernardez is currently located, call 9-1-1. If you have other information regarding the investigation, you're encouraged to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233, or email Sgt. Ferguson at mferguson@spokanepolice.org