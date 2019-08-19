Watch again

UPDATE ON AUGUST 20 @ 4:58 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have confirmed that a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting on the 6000 block of North Regal Street in the Hillyard area late Monday night.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Officers are going door to door asking residents to remain inside their homes while K9 officers track the suspect.

Police are also asking residents with cameras in the area to turn over footage to help in the investigation.

Decatur Street at Regal Street and Regal Street and Central Ave. are closed to traffic while police investigate.

Press release received Tuesday morning below:

On 08-19-19 a little after 10:30PM, SPD received multiple reports of gunshots in Harmon Park, 6000 N Regal in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood. SPD patrol officers quickly arrived on scene and found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. SPD Officers began rendering medical care to the wounded individual and treatment was later transferred to SFD and AMR paramedics. The subject was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Currently no arrests have been made in the incident, and the shooter is outstanding. SPD has collected multiple pieces of evidence and talked to persons in the area. The investigation is ongoing. The events which precipitated the shooting and the relationship between suspect and victim are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 reference incident # 2019-20157131.