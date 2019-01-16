Spokane police searching for hit-and-run driver

SPOKANE, Wash. - The road at a North Spokane intersection is back open after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening.
It all happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Francis and Nevada.
Witnesses said a white car heading north on Nevada rear ended a blue car, sending it over a concrete divider and into oncoming traffic where it was hit head on by a pickup truck heading south.
The white car then took off.
The driver and passenger of the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed the intersection for nearly an hour until both vehicles could be towed away.
Right now there isn't a lot for police to go on, all they know so far is that it was a white car that fled north from the accident on Nevada.
Anyone who may have seen anything or may have information about the crash is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.