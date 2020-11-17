SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is currently searching for a suspect who is wanted for second degree murder.
Garry Norman is wanted for the October murder of Anthony Vornheder. Norman is described as 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos including playing cards on his neck, a tear drop under his left eye and explicit words written out on each knuckle.
The police are urging anyone with information on Norman to contact crime check at 456-2233. Any information shared will remain confidential.
Police also warn that the suspect may be armed and dangerous.
