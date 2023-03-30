SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who ran away from his home in northeast Spokane Thursday evening.
The Spokane Police Department said in a release Mathias ran away from his home on the 3000 block of East Columbia Avenue at about 5 p.m.
SPD said Mathias was last seen wearing a black and white tiger print sweatshirt, black jeans with holes and multi-color Nike shoes.
He is about 5'7" and weighs about 115 pounds.
If you see Mathias, police ask you to call Crime Check (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2023-20059461.