Spokane Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.
SPD says Sephora Wilder was last seen Saturday night at around 9:00pm in the 1200 block of S. Grand Blvd.
"Sephora was last seen wearing a gray flannel sweatshirt, with a light gray t-shirt underneath displaying a Corona Extra beer distributor emblem/text and black leggings," a release from SPD said Saturday night.
Sephora is approximately 5’6, 180lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.
If you have information about Sephora’s whereabouts, please call crime check at 509-456-2233. If you see Sephora please call 911 and keep her in sight until first responders arrive.