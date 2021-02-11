SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is desperate for answers after her 13-year-old daughter went missing in the middle of the night.
According to Cassie Montgomery, her daughter had minor mouth surgery this week, and was taking over the counter pain medication for pain. Montgomery says her daughter, Bailey woke up at 2:00am Thursday morning to take a dose of Ibuprofen. When Montgomery went back into Bailey's room at 5am for another dose her daughter was gone.
In her place was a note that Montgomery says read "I'll be back soon, sorry. Love Bailey."
Montgomery followed up with Bailey's friends and learned her daughter had left to meet someone she was communicating with on Snapchat. Friends also say she was planning to meet the person at a park near Longfellow Elementary between 3am and 5am Thursday morning. Bailey's friends say she planned to be home at 6am.
As of 1:30pm, she'd still not returned. Montgomery says this is absolutely out of character for her daughter and really would like her daughter to come home immediately.
Bailey, also known as Bailey Cederblom, is described by Spokane Police as 5’8, 125 lbs, long brown hair & was last wearing a white beanie and gray sweatshirt.
The male she reportedly left to meet is unknown.
Spokane Police are actively investigating the case and looking for any information you may have. Please help this family reunite with 13-year-old Bailey by calling 911 or Crime Check (509-456-2233) with any information.
