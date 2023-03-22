SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are seeking public help finding a missing and vulnerable teenage girl with developmental delays.
According to a release from the Spokane Police Department, 14-year-old Aurora was last seen at about 7 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Kiernan Avenue in northeast Spokane.
Aurora is about five feet two inches and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a picture of a butterfly and white pants.
If you have seen Aurora, or know where she is, police ask that you call 911. If you are able, keep Aurora in view until first responders arrive.