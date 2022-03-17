Spokane police say a missing 5-year-old has been found. Cory Howard has the details. 

UPDATE: 

Xaiver has been found! Spokane Police say he was in a car near the apartment complex. Medics are checking him now. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police are searching for a missing 5-year old boy. 

According to the alert, the Xavier Jones has autism, is non-verbal, has blonde hair, blue eyes and is missing his two front teeth. 

He was last seen near Broadway and Cedar in Spokane around midnight Thursday morning. 

Spokane Police say the boy is wearing green shorts and a black top with a pattern on it. He is not wearing shoes. 

There is a large search out right now, including a Spokane County Sheriff's helicopter and Spokane Police motorcycle team. 

Investigators say Xavier had a fascination with cars, so they are asking everyone in the area to check their outbuildings or garage. 

They are also asking for anyone in the area with a ring doorbell camera to check the video.  

If you have any information you are asked to call 911. 

KHQ has a crew on scene and will update this article when more information is available. 

