SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is looking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable man.
SPD says 72-year-old Joseph Castillo walked away from his residence in the area of Regal and Diamond sometime overnight.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8 and 200 lbs. It is unknown what he was last wearing.
"Joseph has dementia and extensive medical problems that require daily medication," SPD said. "He also needs a cane or walker to get around. If he did not get onto a bus or into somebody’s vehicle, then it is believed that he would still be in the Hillyard area."
If you know of Castillo's whereabouts, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
